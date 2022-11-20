Dozens face eviction as GuestHouse Inn & Suites on Gateway Street in Springfield prepares to close

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Dozens of people living at the GuestHouse Inn & Suites on Gateway Street in Springfield are facing eviction. Some said they were given notices on Oct. 31 informing them their leases would be terminated on Nov. 29.
"90% of us don't have any place to go," one resident said. "And the homeless population, well there's going to be a whole lot of people added. Plus a whole bunch of children."
Those facing eviction include families with children, disabled people and pets.
"There's just no time," Shane Nothwang said. "I have no time with this 30 days. I'm supposed to have 90 days and there's no time to find anything."
According to the notice, "Termination by the Landlord must be at least thirty (30) days from the next payment date, if and when terminating within the first year of occupancy. If terminating at any time after the first year, the Landlord must cite a cause and give a 90-day notice in accordance with subsections (5) and (6) of O.R.S. 40.427, or justify cause as otherwise prescribed by law."
A number of the people living at the motel said they had lived there for longer than one year. Some said they had lived there as long as three years.
"I'm trying to find a place," Rebekah Burnell said. "I got my section 8, but even finding any housing is hard right now. I have two little ones and then other people have their little ones."
Some residents said they were not provided with any resources to help them find a new place to live, and are worried about whether they will be able to find anywhere to go.
Property management said the looming closure is something people living there had known about since the summer, but residents said the first written notice they had received was the one given to them on Oct. 31.
According to the notice, the reason for termination is, "Guesthouse is being seized on November 30th 2022 by the landowner and the building is to be demolished."
KEZI was sent a copy of another document confirming the property is in the midst of being sold. Plans indicate the building is expected to be demolished starting in February 2023.
KEZI reached out to the landowners' attorney, but did not immediately hear back.
The Springfield-Eugene Tenant Association has a list of resources on their website for anyone facing eviction.