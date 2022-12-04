Dozens of Eugene children shop with a cop this holiday season

EUGENE, Ore. -- Eugene Police officers, Lane County Sheriff's deputies and Oregon State Police troopers shopped alongside dozens of children at the Fred Meyer on W 11th Avenue in Eugene Saturday. The children bought gifts for their families as well as non-perishable food that will help provide a holiday dinner.
"This starts our holiday season," Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner said. "Some people start right after Thanksgiving. I know in the Skinner family, we start on 'Shop with a Cop' day. There's nothing that fills our cup more than being able to start a day with 33 kiddos who otherwise would not have the kind of Christmas that we could bring to them."
All costs were covered by the Eugene Police Foundation. Gifts were wrapped by EPD volunteers and EPD employees.
The children participating were from 4J, Bethel and the Natives Program.