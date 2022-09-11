Dozens of Oakridge evacuate seek shelter at Lane Events Center

EUGENE, Ore.—More than a hundred Oakridge evacuees are sheltering at the Lane Events Center after leaving their homes because of the Cedar Creek Fire Sunday.
One of them is Jeryka Johnson, a single mom of three who said the community has gathered around her and others during this scary time.
"We're all running from this, but we are helping each other out," Johnson said.
Johnson said this couldn't come at a worse time, saying just a few months ago, they were living on the streets, and when she finally got the money to buy a house, they had to evacuate.
"We bought our house flat out with my grandpa's inheritance and did the best we could to pack up and save it," Johnson said. "Unfortunately, it's from 1928, and all wood; an ember lands on it, it's going to burn."
In the meantime, she said they're finding comfort in the shelter.
"I've seen a great connection here; it's surprising. Have faith in yourself and have faith in your community, they'll look out for you, and as far as my community, please just keep us in your thoughts, prayers, and well wishes during this scary time," Johnson said.
Dyana Mason, a volunteer with the Red Cross, said they're providing food, medicine, and other needs to the evacuees and said there is plenty of room.
"Come down the fairgrounds; we have volunteers that will get you checked in, help identify needs that you may have, and help get you some support that you need tonight or tomorrow. If you need long-term support, we will have caseworkers to help towards the recovery process," Mason said.
Mason said they'll be open 24/7 until there is no longer a need and is also encouraging the community to donate if you can.
"Folks can always make a donation to the Red Cross at RedCross.org, and that's probably the fastest way to help the people in need here," Mason said.
You can also donate by dropping off clothes or household items to St. Vincent de Paul.
Greenhill Humane Society is also working around the clock to take care of all the animals evacuees have brought in.
Something Oakridge resident Mavis Pas is forever thankful for as she had nowhere to take her animals after evacuating her home.
"I have three goats, two horses, six cats, and seven dogs here. There's not a hotel I could go to that would accept these. It's just opened my heart to what we can do when we come together as humanity," Pas said.
Cary Lieberman, executive director of Greenhill Humane Society, said they have taken in nearly 100 animals.
"The comfort that we see in the people that come to us, knowing that their animals are well cared for, knowing that they are able to sleep at night and their animals are right next door and come in and hug on their animals at any time, especially during a time like this, it's a very heartwarming job," Lieberman said.
He said they're providing bags of food and supplies to evacuees who are also living out of their cars and have pets.
"Many people have been able to evacuate in their own vehicles, they are staying in campers, but after a few days of this, they're starting to run out of food. They need better supplies for their pets, and we are able to provide that here," Lieberman said.
They will also continue to run 24/7 as help is needed.