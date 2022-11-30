 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SNOW SHOWERS WITH LIGHT ACCUMULATION POSSIBLE TONIGHT THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING COMMUTE...

Snow showers expected tonight through the Thursday morning
commute in the lowlands of the lower Columbia, Portland-
Vancouver Metro area, and the Central and Southern Willamette
Valley. Snow will be spotty in nature, and will be combined with
rain through most locations. Some areas, especially those above
500 ft, may see minor accumulations while others will see no snow.
While accumulation may not be heavy, be sure to travel with care
as roads may still be slick in spots.


You can find current road conditions by dialing 5-1-1. For
Oregon, visit www.tripcheck.com, and for Washington
www.wsdot.com/travel.

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST FRIDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 13 ft at 14 seconds and west winds 10 to 20
kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Dozens of Roseburg businesses assisted by COVID relief funds, city officials say

  • Updated
  • 0
Money

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- City officials in Roseburg report that several dozen small local businesses were granted assistance by a grant for half a million dollars specifically intended to help local businesses deal with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Roseburg city officials, the city and Douglas County applied for and won a $500,000 grant to set up an emergency grant program that took applications in the spring of 2022. Officials say the city then partnered with CCD Business Development Corporation, the Roseburg-based regional Economic Development District for Douglas, Coos and Curry Counties, to administer grants as large as $25,000 dollars.

CCD said a total of 41 Douglas County businesses received grants or services totaling $465,000. CCD said 37 of these 41 grants went to businesses that had 10 or less employees. CCD also said more than half of the grants awarded between $10,000 and $15,000 to local businesses. CCD said they had originally expected to award $275,000 total in cash, with the rest of the budget to provide professional services and workforce training. However, they quickly noticed businesses needed cash assistance more than services, so they adjusted their budget to provide $460,000 in cash assistance and $5,000 in technical assistance. The city of Roseburg says CCD was paid $35,000 for their role in administering the grants.

Tags

Recommended for you