Dozens of Roseburg businesses assisted by COVID relief funds, city officials say

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- City officials in Roseburg report that several dozen small local businesses were granted assistance by a grant for half a million dollars specifically intended to help local businesses deal with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Roseburg city officials, the city and Douglas County applied for and won a $500,000 grant to set up an emergency grant program that took applications in the spring of 2022. Officials say the city then partnered with CCD Business Development Corporation, the Roseburg-based regional Economic Development District for Douglas, Coos and Curry Counties, to administer grants as large as $25,000 dollars.
CCD said a total of 41 Douglas County businesses received grants or services totaling $465,000. CCD said 37 of these 41 grants went to businesses that had 10 or less employees. CCD also said more than half of the grants awarded between $10,000 and $15,000 to local businesses. CCD said they had originally expected to award $275,000 total in cash, with the rest of the budget to provide professional services and workforce training. However, they quickly noticed businesses needed cash assistance more than services, so they adjusted their budget to provide $460,000 in cash assistance and $5,000 in technical assistance. The city of Roseburg says CCD was paid $35,000 for their role in administering the grants.