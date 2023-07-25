DQ, RiverBend hospital partner on Miracle Treat Day

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – This Thursday, participating Dairy Queen stores in Linn, Lane, Douglas and Coos counties will donate a dollar or more from every Blizzard sold to PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Foundation’s Children’s Miracle Network program.
Known as Miracle Treat Day, the fundraiser will be going on all day on July 27 as a part of a national fundraiser for 170 Children’s Miracle Network hospitals nationwide, according to PeaceHealth officials. PeaceHealth officials also said that on July 26, the day before the fundraiser, local Dairy Queen franchise owners in Springfield, Junction City, and the Coburg Road store in Eugene will donate made-to-order Blizzards to families of babies in the NICU and to children and families in the pediatrics unit.
“At PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend, our dedicated pediatric and neonatal caregivers offer invaluable support to families during some of their most vulnerable moments,” said Amy Quiring, associate development officer in the PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Foundation. “They provide exceptional care and create a safe, nurturing environment where children can heal and thrive. We are so grateful for DQ® restaurants for being a wonderful Children’s Miracle Network program partner. They contribute joy through sweet treats in our communities and also leave a lasting impact on the lives of so many families in our region.”
Last year’s campaign raised more than $12,000 for the Children’s Miracle Network, and over the past 21 years the DQ brand has raised more than $77 million for Children’s Miracle Network hospitals, PeaceHealth said.
The hospital said that fans are encouraged to use the hashtag #MiracleTreatDay on social media and invite others to participate at a participating Dairy Queen on July 27.
Participating Dairy Queen locations can be found here.