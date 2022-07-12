 Skip to main content
Drain man arrested for recording woman in the shower, deputies say.

DRAIN, Ore. -- A man from Drain has been arrested for secretly recording a woman in the shower, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says.

The DCSO said that on July 11 deputies received a tip about a video on a laptop belonging to Victor Stephen Kasser, 62. Deputies said the video depicted a woman known to Kasser showering, apparently unaware that she was being recorded. Deputies said that during their investigation, Kasser admitted to secretly recording the woman for sexual gratification.

The DCSO says Kasser was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree invasion of personal privacy.

