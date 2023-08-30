Driver and passenger suffer minor injuries in two-vehicle crash

EUGENE, Ore. – A driver and a passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries after their vehicle crashed into an unoccupied U-Haul trailer, according to Eugene police.
Authorities said that the Eugene Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at 7:27 p.m. on August 29 at West 23rd Avenue and Willamette Street. A Toyota 4-Runner driven by Gary Dean Mischler, 52, of Eugene, crossed a planting strip containing large rocks and plants, hit a mailbox, and then struck an unoccupied U-Haul trailer, police said.
EPD said that when officers arrived on scene, the Toyota was unoccupied as Mischler and a passenger had been transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Police contacted Mischler at the hospital, where they cited him for driving while suspended and driving uninsured.