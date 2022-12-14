Driver arrested after hitting child at Oakridge parade, deputies say

OAKRIDGE, Ore. -- A man is facing an assault charge after allegedly hitting a 9-year-old with his car during the Oakridge Parade of Lights, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.
The LCSO said they heard a request for assistance from the Oakridge Parade of Lights at about 7 p.m. on December 10. The LCSO said Oakridge police told them a vehicle had collided with a pedestrian during the Oakridge Parade of Lights. When deputies arrived, they found that a 9-year-old child who was handing out candy during the parade had been struck by a vehicle near the intersection of South Diamond Street and West First Street.
According to the LCSO, the child was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Witnesses to the incident told the LCSO the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Michael Edward Boardrow, 69, disregarded both police and fire department emergency lights while trying to drive around the parade quickly.
Deputies said Boardrow was taken into custody and sent to the Lane County Jail on charges of reckless endangering, reckless driving, and second-degree assault. Jail records show he is now facing a charge of third-degree assault, and all other charges have been cleared.