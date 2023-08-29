Driver arrested following single-vehicle crash that downed powerlines, disrupted area power

EUGENE, Ore. – Police said the driver of a pickup truck that crashed into a power pole on Bethel Drive early on Tuesday morning was arrested after fleeing from the scene.
The Eugene Police Department said officers responded at about 1:15 a.m. on August 29 to a single-vehicle crash on Bethel Drive near Rikhoff Street. Responding officers found an unoccupied blue Chevrolet pickup truck overturned in a ditch along the road with multiple powerlines down, EPD said. Police said residents in the area reported hearing explosions and seeing smoke in the area, and officers determined that the driver fled the scene on foot.
The driver was found hiding in nearby bushes with help from area witnesses and a K-9 officer, authorities said. Police said the driver, identified as Francisco Arrellano-Ferrel, was arrested and charged with hit and run with property damage and was cited for driving without a license. Arrellano-Ferrel was not injured in the crash, authorities said.
EPD said the crash disrupted power to multiple traffic lights, businesses, and homes in the area. The Eugene Water and Electric Board responded to make repairs to the downed powerlines, with Bethel Drive closed temporarily between Ogle Street and Highway 99 while work is being done, police said.
Police said drivers are asked find alternate routes and avoid the area while work is being done.