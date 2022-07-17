Driver arrested, passenger killed in Linn County crash

LYONS, Ore.-- One person is dead following a single car crash near Lyons Saturday night.
Oregon State Police troopers and emergency crews responded to Highway 226 near milepost 21 around 6:20 p.m.
Officials said the driver of a grey Infiniti was traveling south when it drove off onto the right shoulder for unknown reasons.
They said the driver overcorrected, went across north and onto the northbound shoulder before it rolled at least twice.
The passenger, Mikhail Ermolenko (30), was ejected from the car and died at the scene, officials said.
The driver of the car was identified as 24-year-old Oksana Titarenko.
Officials said Titarenko was taken to a local hospital and found to be under the influence of alcohol.
She was arrested and lodged at Linn County Jail.