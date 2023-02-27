Driver cited for DUII after allegedly causing chain-reaction crash into officer

EUGENE, Ore. -- A woman was cited in lieu of custody Sunday after rear-ending a car at a red light, which rolled forward and hit a police car, the Eugene Police Department said.
According to the EPD, at about 11:37 p.m. on February 26, an EPD officer in a patrol SUV was stopped at a red light at west Sixth Avenue and Blair Boulevard. Police said a Subaru was stopped behind the EPD vehicle. As the patrol car and Subaru waited for the light to turn green, a Nissan westbound on Sixth Avenue rear-ended the Subaru, police said. The impact forced the Subaru forward, striking the patrol car, according to EPD.
EPD said the officer quickly requested emergency medical services from Eugene Springfield Fire after they saw the Subaru’s driver get out of his vehicle, appearing to be injured. Police said the Subaru driver was evaluated for minor injuries by paramedics at the scene, and that the officer was not hurt.
According to Eugene police, the driver of the Nissan, identified as Shelby Lynn Mathews, 32, appeared to be intoxicated. Police said she was cited in lieu of custody for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.