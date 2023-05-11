 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with maximum temperatures up
to 95 possible. Minimum temperatures of 65 are possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will be slow to cool at night,
especially in urban areas and the Portland/Vancouver
Metropolitan area.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Driver crashes into home, leaves scene after resident awakens them, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Eugene Police Department

EUGENE, Ore. –Police said a motorist who crashed into a trailer home early Thursday morning left the scene after the trailer’s resident woke the driver up following the crash.

Eugene police officials said the driver of a Buick Century crashed into a resident’s trailer in the 4100 block of North Clarey Street at 2:06 a.m on May 11. The collision caused minor damage to the trailer, police said.

The trailer’s resident then woke up the driver, who then left the scene and traveled southbound on Cubic Street, police said. Authorities said a witness described the driver appeared to be impaired.

The trailer’s resident did not want to press charges for hit-and-run, police officials said. Authorities said that police did not locate the involved vehicle.

Tags

Recommended for you