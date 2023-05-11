Driver crashes into home, leaves scene after resident awakens them, police say

EUGENE, Ore. –Police said a motorist who crashed into a trailer home early Thursday morning left the scene after the trailer’s resident woke the driver up following the crash.
Eugene police officials said the driver of a Buick Century crashed into a resident’s trailer in the 4100 block of North Clarey Street at 2:06 a.m on May 11. The collision caused minor damage to the trailer, police said.
The trailer’s resident then woke up the driver, who then left the scene and traveled southbound on Cubic Street, police said. Authorities said a witness described the driver appeared to be impaired.
The trailer’s resident did not want to press charges for hit-and-run, police officials said. Authorities said that police did not locate the involved vehicle.