Driver dies after hitting trees on Highway 228

SWEET HOME, Ore. – A man is dead after a crash on Highway 228 near Sweet Home on Saturday night, Oregon State Police said.
According to OSP, troopers responded to a reported crash at 8:52 p.m. on September 2 that happened a few miles southwest of Sweet Home on Highway 228. Troopers said that when they arrived, they found a Subaru WRX was headed towards Sweet Home when for an unknown reason, it left the road and struck several trees. OSP said the driver was ejected from the vehicle in the crash.
OSP identified the driver as Joshua C. Jefferson, 39, of Sweet Home. Medical personnel who responded declared Jefferson dead at the scene of the crash. OSP said traffic was not impacted as they investigated the crash.