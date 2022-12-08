 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY...
...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 13 ft at 14
seconds and southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected. For the Storm Watch, seas 12 to 17 ft at 12 seconds
and south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt possible.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday. Storm
Watch, from Friday morning through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Storm Watch is issued when the risk of storm force winds of
48 to 63 knots has significantly increased, but the specific
timing and/or location is still uncertain.  It is intended to
provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to
consider altering their plans.

&&

Weather Alert

Driver dies in early-morning rollover crash, LCSO reports

Police lights

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A person is dead after a rollover crash on a road just north of Cottage Grove Wednesday morning, the Lane County Sheriff’s Officer reports.

According to the LCSO, deputies and officers from the Cottage Grove Police Department responded to a reported crash on East Saginaw Road at about 5:43 a.m. on December 8. Deputies said they arrived to find a driver had left the road for an unknown reason while driving westbound. Deputies said the vehicle struck a driveway embankment and rolled over onto its top.

The driver suffered fatal injuries in the crash, the LCSO said. Deputies said the driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and no other people were hurt. The LCSO is withholding the identity of the driver until next-of-kin can be notified.

