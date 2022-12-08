Driver dies in early-morning rollover crash, LCSO reports

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST FRIDAY... ...STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 13 ft at 14 seconds and southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the Storm Watch, seas 12 to 17 ft at 12 seconds and south winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt possible. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from 10 to 60 NM. * WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Friday. Storm Watch, from Friday morning through Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Storm Watch is issued when the risk of storm force winds of 48 to 63 knots has significantly increased, but the specific timing and/or location is still uncertain. It is intended to provide additional lead time for mariners who may wish to consider altering their plans. &&