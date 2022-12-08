Driver dies in early-morning rollover crash, LCSO reports

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. -- A person is dead after a rollover crash on a road just north of Cottage Grove Wednesday morning, the Lane County Sheriff’s Officer reports.
According to the LCSO, deputies and officers from the Cottage Grove Police Department responded to a reported crash on East Saginaw Road at about 5:43 a.m. on December 8. Deputies said they arrived to find a driver had left the road for an unknown reason while driving westbound. Deputies said the vehicle struck a driveway embankment and rolled over onto its top.
The driver suffered fatal injuries in the crash, the LCSO said. Deputies said the driver was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and no other people were hurt. The LCSO is withholding the identity of the driver until next-of-kin can be notified.