Driver fled after crash that killed passenger, deputies say

LOWELL, Ore. -- Lane County deputies are investigating a crash in a remote area that may involve intoxication and claimed the life of a passenger.
According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a reported single-vehicle crash on Peninsula Road near Big Fall Creek Road. Deputies said they arrived to the remote site to find a silver Nissan Pathfinder had left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a utility pole. Deputies said a passenger in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver had run off on foot.
The LCSO said deputies and troopers from Oregon State Police searched for the driver and found him a short distance away. According to the LCSO, the driver was found to be injured and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Intoxication is being investigated as a factor in the crash, and the LCSO have promised to release more details when they are available.