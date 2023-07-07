Driver hospitalized after being rescued from rolled-over truck on Interstate 5

EUGENE, Ore. – A person is in the hospital after being rescued from an overturned truck on Interstate 5 Friday morning, Eugene Springfield Fire reported.
According to ESF, crews responded to a motor vehicle accident on I-5 near Interstate 105 at about 8:30 a.m. on July 7. When they arrived, rescuers said they found a pick-up truck carrying a trailer of vehicles had overturned on the roadway, and a person was trapped inside. Crews said they were able to quickly stabilize the vehicle, evaluate the trapped person, and the use specialized extrication tools to remove the roof of the truck.
Crews said they were able to rescue the trapped individual, who was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.