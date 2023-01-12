Driver in DUII incident that killed 4 sentenced to more than 25 years in prison

SALEM, Ore. -- A man who crashed his car into a homeless encampment while drunk back in March, killing four people and injuring two, has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for his role in the crash, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office said.

According to the D.A.’s office, Enrique Rodriguez Jr., 25, was speeding in his car on March 27, 2022 and crashed into a homeless encampment in downtown Salem. Authorities said four people were killed in the crash: Jowand Beck, 24, Luke Kagey, 21, Joseph Posada, 54, and Rochelle Zamacona, 29. Also seriously injured in the crash were Derrick Hart, 43, and Savannah Miller, 18. Authorities said Rodriguez’s blood alcohol content was .224%, nearly three times the legal limit, at the time of the crash.

Marion County District Attorney Paige Clarkson said, “One person and one person alone stands responsible for the senseless and avoidable deaths of these vulnerable members of our community, and that is Enrique Rodriguez. This defendant made the tragic and deadly decision to drive drunk. Four people paid the ultimate price for his selfish behavior. And now this defendant must face the consequences of those choices. The families of those he killed and those he injured will live with this forever.”

On November 2, 2022, Rodriguez pleaded guilty to multiple charges of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving, and recklessly endangering another person. The Marion County D.A. said Rodriguez had no prior criminal convictions, but DMV records showed several violations including careless driving, driving uninsured, driving while suspended and speeding. Rodriguez has been sentenced to 25 years and 10 months in prison.