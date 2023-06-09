Driver in fatal crash arrested, charged with manslaughter

ALBANY, Ore. – An Albany woman was arrested on Thursday in connection with an April 20 fatal crash that killed passenger in her car, authorities said.

Linn County sheriff’s officials responded to a single-vehicle traffic fatality on the afternoon of April 20 on Scravel Hill Road. Nicole Carey, 36, of Albany, was traveling southbound in a 2016 Audi A7 near Cricket Lane when it left the road and hit a tree, sheriff’s officials said.

Authorities said a passenger in the vehicle, identified as Dallas Welsh, 42, of Hubbard, was pronounced deceased at the scene, and Carey was transported to Albany General Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Linn County Sheriff’s Office officials said Carey told investigators on the day of the crash she was unsure of her speed at the time of the crash, but she said she felt that even 10 miles per hour over the posted limit of 45 miles per hour was too fast for the conditions. An investigation determined that Carey passed a vehicle in a non-passing area while driving more than double the posted speed limit, LCSO said.

Sheriff’s deputies said Carey was arrested on June 8 and charged with second-degree manslaughter and lodged at the Linn County Jail.