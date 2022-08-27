Driver killed in fatal crash near Vida identified

VIDA, Ore.-- Oregon State Police has identified the driver killed in a two car crash on Highway 126 near Vida Friday morning.
The driver is identified as 40-year-old Shannon Randall of Leaburg.
Troopers said a driver of a black Chevrolet was attempting to back a flatbed trailer with construction material into a driveway.
A construction worker was flagging traffic while the Chevy used the eastbound lane to back, they said.
This was when an eastbound Acura TSX operated by Randall failed to stop, nearly striking them. Troopers said Randall tried to avoid the worker and while doing so, collided into the back trailer and died.
A 17-year-old passenger in the Acura was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Highway 126 was closed for several hours.