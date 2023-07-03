 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY TO 11 PM
PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Maximum temperatures of 94 to 102 degrees expected
Tuesday, then maximum temperatures in the 90s expected
Wednesday.

* WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From 10 AM Tuesday to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Driver missing after vehicle overturns, catches fire in forest

  • Updated
  • 0
Fairview-Sumner Lane overturned vehicle

FAIRVIEW, Ore. – Coos County authorities are investigating after a catastrophic crash that left a vehicle a burnt husk, but no sign of the driver.

According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, at about 5:30 p.m. on July 1, deputies were called out to Fairview-Sumner Lane for a report of an overturned vehicle that had become fully engulfed in fire. The CCSO said the Fairview Rural Fire Protection District, Coos Forest Protective Agency, and Coquille Ambulance personnel had already been to the scene and put out the burning vehicle by the time deputies arrived.

The CCSO said Sergeant Adam Slater arrived to investigate the incident. However, nobody involved with the vehicle itself – driver or passenger – was found at the scene of the crash, and it was unclear what caused it, according to the CCSO. The investigation is ongoing, and the CCSO asks that anyone with information contact Sgt. Slater at his email address or call 541-396-7806.

Tags

Recommended for you