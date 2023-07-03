Driver missing after vehicle overturns, catches fire in forest

FAIRVIEW, Ore. – Coos County authorities are investigating after a catastrophic crash that left a vehicle a burnt husk, but no sign of the driver.
According to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, at about 5:30 p.m. on July 1, deputies were called out to Fairview-Sumner Lane for a report of an overturned vehicle that had become fully engulfed in fire. The CCSO said the Fairview Rural Fire Protection District, Coos Forest Protective Agency, and Coquille Ambulance personnel had already been to the scene and put out the burning vehicle by the time deputies arrived.
The CCSO said Sergeant Adam Slater arrived to investigate the incident. However, nobody involved with the vehicle itself – driver or passenger – was found at the scene of the crash, and it was unclear what caused it, according to the CCSO. The investigation is ongoing, and the CCSO asks that anyone with information contact Sgt. Slater at his email address or call 541-396-7806.