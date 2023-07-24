Driver rescued in fiery truck crash southeast of Eugene

GOSHEN, Ore. – Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire and Rescue responded to a fiery vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon in which the driver was unconscious inside the vehicle, authorities said.
Fire officials said that emergency personnel responded at about 3:15 p.m. on July 23 to multiple 911 calls that reported a single-vehicle crash in the area of McVay Highway and East 30th Avenue. The callers indicated a pickup truck had crashed into a dense thicket of blackberry bushes and brush and was on fire with an unconscious patient inside, authorities said.
Fire and rescue officials said that the fire had spread to nearby vegetation and was quickly attacked by firefighters. Fire crew rescued a victim inside the pickup truck’s cab, who was then transported to an area hospital, authorities said.
Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire and Rescue were assisted by South Lane County Fire and Rescue and Eugene Springfield Fire at the scene.