Driver sentenced for January hit-and-run against 60-year-old woman

EUGENE, Ore. – A woman who was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run collision that left a woman with serious injuries back in January has pleaded guilty to the crime and been sentenced, the Eugene Police Department reported.

According to EPD, back on January 3, 2023, a 60-year-old woman was hit by a car while crossing Sixth Avenue near Lincoln Street. Police at the time said the woman was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and the car drove away from the scene without stopping to help the victim. An investigation ensued, and on May 23, police announced they had identified Jennifer Neely Higgins, 46, of Salem, as the driver and arrested her.

Eugene police reported that Higgins had pleaded guilty to failing to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons. EPD said Higgins will serve 30 days in the Lane County Jail as well as three years of supervised probation. Court documents show that as part of her guilty plea, Higgins also agreed not to have any contact with the victim and agreed to pay restitution if asked. Court documents also show Higgins’ driver’s license was suspended for one year.

According to Eugene police, the woman who was hit suffered a broken arm in the crash. A GoFundMe page set up by family members of the victim to help pay her medical bills reached more than double its goal. Family members said via GoFundMe that the victim was able to return home and continue her recovery.