Driver suffers only minor injuries in catastrophic rollover crash outside Albany

ALBANY, Ore. -- A driver who was involved in a catastrophic crash on Highway 20 Saturday evening suffered only minor injuries, according to Oregon State Police troopers.
OSP said they responded to a crash on Highway 20 near the intersection with Highway 226 at about 6:14 p.m. on January 28. When they arrived, troopers said they found that a tow truck had situated itself on the shoulder of the road with its emergency lights on and its deck down in a “ramp” position while it worked to retrieve a vehicle from the ditch on the side of the road. According to OSP troopers, a white Ford pick-up truck hit the ramped deck and flipped, sailing through the air and landing on the driver’s side before skidding for several yards.
Despite the violence of the crash, OSP said the driver of the pick-up was taken to a nearby hospital with only minor injuries. OSP said the driver of the pick-up told them he didn’t remember anything about the crash, and was issued a citation for careless driving. The operator of the tow truck was not injured, according to OSP troopers.