Driver uninjured following Coos County log truck crash, deputies say

COQUILLE, Ore. -- Both lanes of Fairview Road at milepost 4 were closed Thursday afternoon after a fully-loaded log truck flipped onto its side, according to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities said the crash happened on April 13 at about 1:22 p.m. The truck’s driver told a deputy that his brakes failed as he descended Hungry mountain, deputies said. The truck and its trailer struck a dirt bank, which caused the truck to flip on its side. The trailer spilled its logs across both travel lanes, authorities said.
Sheriff’s officials said that the driver was uninjured and no other vehicles were involved.
A tow truck and self-loader unit were brought in to remove the logs, truck and trailer from the scene, sheriff’s deputies said.
Deputies said Fairview Road is expected to be closed into the evening while the scene is cleared, and motorists are advised to use alternate routes.