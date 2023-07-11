Driver who hit 4 at Sweet Home car cruise faces no charges, police say

SWEET HOME, Ore- The community of Sweet Home is still reeling from a shocking accident at the Cut the Gut event on Friday.

Four people were injured on July 7 when the driver of a red corvette lost control of his car after attempting a burnout at the event. The car drove through a group of onlookers, three of which had to go to the hospital because of their injuries.

Sweet Home police said they investigated the incident and the driver of the red corvette, but could not make an arrest. Chief of Police Jason Ogden was nearby when the crash occurred and present for the following investigation but said there was no grounds for an arrest.

"One of the things we’re concerned about was if somebody was impaired that was driving, and it not ended up not being the case," Ogden said.

The burnout zone was allowed by police officials because the zone was on private property instead of public. The event usually brings a large amount of attention to Sweet Home, and residents and organizers want to see the sponsored burnout zone continue for next years event. Sweet Home Chamber of Commerce official Lagea Mull said they have to report to board directors about the future of sponsoring a burnout event.

"When we heard that there was something that happened, of course there was concern,” Mull said. “Of course, the knee jerk reaction would be that it wouldn't be allowed, but at the same time businesses have options. It's definitely being reviewed at this time."

The burnout zone is expected to have improved safety barriers and changes in the future to ensure another accident doesn’t happen again.

"We just want people to be as safe as they possibly can. If we have an event like this in the future, hopefully those who organize it are going to put proper measures in place so that we don't see anything like this happen again," Ogden said. "We want to make sure that you know this is going to be as safe as possible."