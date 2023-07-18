 Skip to main content
...DRY AND BREEZY ACROSS THE SOUTHERN HALF OF FWZ604 TO THE SOUTH
OF SALEM...

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
7 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONE 604...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, southern half of Fire Weather Zone
604 in the Willamette Valley to the south of Salem.

* WINDS...North 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Driver who ran from deadly crash charged with manslaughter, DUII

  • Updated
  • 0
Justice

EUGENE, Ore. – A man accused of leaving the scene after a deadly crash on a remote road in lane County in May is now facing charges of manslaughter and driving under the influence, court records show.

According to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, back on May 4, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on peninsula Road near Big Fall Creek Road to find a vehicle had left the road and hit a utility pole. Deputies said Robert Charles Jacob Hunter, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene, but the driver had run away on foot before they could arrive. However, deputies and troopers from Oregon State Police found the driver a short distance away, and he was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries. The LCSO said they started an investigation into the crash, and intoxication was being considered as a possible factor.

Court records show that on July 17, James Patrick Metzler, 27, was arrested and charged with first-degree manslaughter, failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured persons, and driving under the influence of intoxicants. LCSO deputies confirmed that Metzler was the driver in the May 4 crash. Charging documents accuse Metzler of causing the death of his passenger by driving while intoxicated.

