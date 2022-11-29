Drivers identified in fatal Coburg Road crash

COBURG, Ore. -- The drivers of two vehicles that collided and left one dead and one injured on Coburg Road on Sunday night have been identified, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said.
According to the LCSO, they arrived to the crash on Coburg Road near the McKenzie View intersection just before 9:30 p.m. on November 27. Deputies said their investigation revealed that a Ford F150, driven by Marco Itehua-Sanchez, 27, of Eugene, was traveling southbound when it crossed into the other lane and hit a Mazda sedan, driven by Cerina Anne McPherson, 53, of Coos Bay. McPherson died as a result of the crash, and a passenger was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.
The LCSO said Itehua-Sanchez ran from the scene on foot before police arrived. Deputies said law enforcement personnel searched the area comprehensively, and found him about three hours after the crash. Deputies said an active investigation is underway, and alcohol use is being considered as a factor in the crash.