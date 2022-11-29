Drivers identified in fatal Coburg Road crash

 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Wind gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph expected.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro
Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Greater
Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL 7 AM
PST WEDNESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 2 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 12 to 17 ft at 12 seconds and
southwest winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected. For
the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 10 to 14
ft at 11 to 12 seconds and west winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to
25 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 10 ft at
12 seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 4 PM PST this afternoon to 7 AM PST
Wednesday. Hazardous Seas Warning, from 7 AM to 2 PM PST
Wednesday. Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Drivers identified in fatal Coburg Road crash

Police lights

COBURG, Ore. -- The drivers of two vehicles that collided and left one dead and one injured on Coburg Road on Sunday night have been identified, the Lane County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the LCSO, they arrived to the crash on Coburg Road near the McKenzie View intersection just before 9:30 p.m. on November 27. Deputies said their investigation revealed that a Ford F150, driven by Marco Itehua-Sanchez, 27, of Eugene, was traveling southbound when it crossed into the other lane and hit a Mazda sedan, driven by Cerina Anne McPherson, 53, of Coos Bay. McPherson died as a result of the crash, and a passenger was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, deputies said.

The LCSO said Itehua-Sanchez ran from the scene on foot before police arrived. Deputies said law enforcement personnel searched the area comprehensively, and found him about three hours after the crash. Deputies said an active investigation is underway, and alcohol use is being considered as a factor in the crash.

