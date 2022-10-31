 Skip to main content
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 5 PM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and
hazardous seas 14 to 16 ft at 15 seconds and northwest winds
10 to 15 kt. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 13 ft at
14 seconds and west winds 10 to 15 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. Small
Craft Advisory, from 5 AM to 5 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

Drug-sniffing dog catches suspected narcotics traffickers

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Two people from California were arrested Saturday after a drug sniffing dog alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in their car, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team reported.

According to the DINT, on October 29, detectives contacted Roberto Silva Diaz, 53, and Feliciano Bobadilla, 60, both of California, in the parking lot of a business on Aviation Drive in Roseburg as part of a larger investigation. Detectives said they had information showing the two were trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine and other illegal drugs. Detectives said a police dog searched the suspects’ vehicle and alerted them to the smell of narcotics coming from inside.

DINT officials said the vehicle was searched, and detectives found 13.9 grams of heroin, 3 pounds of meth, and 300 counterfeit oxycodone pills suspected to contain fentanyl. Both Diaz and Bobadilla were sent to the Douglas County Jail on charges of possession and delivery of meth, heroin and a schedule two controlled substance, and conspiracy.

