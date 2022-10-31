Drug-sniffing dog catches suspected narcotics traffickers

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Two people from California were arrested Saturday after a drug sniffing dog alerted officers to the presence of narcotics in their car, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team reported.
According to the DINT, on October 29, detectives contacted Roberto Silva Diaz, 53, and Feliciano Bobadilla, 60, both of California, in the parking lot of a business on Aviation Drive in Roseburg as part of a larger investigation. Detectives said they had information showing the two were trafficking large amounts of methamphetamine and other illegal drugs. Detectives said a police dog searched the suspects’ vehicle and alerted them to the smell of narcotics coming from inside.
DINT officials said the vehicle was searched, and detectives found 13.9 grams of heroin, 3 pounds of meth, and 300 counterfeit oxycodone pills suspected to contain fentanyl. Both Diaz and Bobadilla were sent to the Douglas County Jail on charges of possession and delivery of meth, heroin and a schedule two controlled substance, and conspiracy.