Drugs, body armor found after arrest of suspicious subjects, Sutherlin police say

SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Two people are facing charges including possession of controlled substances after police found drugs and body armor in their car after arresting them for more minor reasons, according to the Sutherlin Police Department.
Sutherlin police said that at about 7 p.m. on November 19, officers responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on east Sixth Avenue. According to police, officers found Joshua Rummel, 40, and Sarah Burdett, 28, loading items from one car to another. Police said Burdett was arrested for a parole violation warrant and Rummel was arrested on suspicion of hindering prosecution.
According to police, A loaded gun that was listed as stolen out of Springfield was found concealed on Rummel’s person, and one of the vehicles was known to be stolen out of Roseburg. Officers said they continued to investigate, and found several pounds of marijuana, body armor, suspected psilocybin mushrooms and suspected fentanyl.
Burdett was sent to the Douglas County Jail for the parole violation warrant as well as charges of possession of controlled substances and possession of a stolen vehicle. Rummel was also sent to the jail on charges of possession of controlled substances, possession of firearm related offenses, possession of a stolen vehicle, being a felon in possession of body armor and hindering prosecution.