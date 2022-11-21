Drugs, body armor found after arrest of suspicious subjects, Sutherlin police say

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and
Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

&&

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM
PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 5 to 8 ft at 9 seconds and
southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 11 ft at 14 seconds
and west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 7 AM to 1 PM PST Tuesday. Small
Craft Advisory, from 1 PM Tuesday to 4 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Drugs, body armor found after arrest of suspicious subjects, Sutherlin police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Two people are facing charges including possession of controlled substances after police found drugs and body armor in their car after arresting them for more minor reasons, according to the Sutherlin Police Department.

Sutherlin police said that at about 7 p.m. on November 19, officers responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on east Sixth Avenue. According to police, officers found Joshua Rummel, 40, and Sarah Burdett, 28, loading items from one car to another. Police said Burdett was arrested for a parole violation warrant and Rummel was arrested on suspicion of hindering prosecution.

According to police, A loaded gun that was listed as stolen out of Springfield was found concealed on Rummel’s person, and one of the vehicles was known to be stolen out of Roseburg. Officers said they continued to investigate, and found several pounds of marijuana, body armor, suspected psilocybin mushrooms and suspected fentanyl.

Burdett was sent to the Douglas County Jail for the parole violation warrant as well as charges of possession of controlled substances and possession of a stolen vehicle. Rummel was also sent to the jail on charges of possession of controlled substances, possession of firearm related offenses, possession of a stolen vehicle, being a felon in possession of body armor and hindering prosecution.

