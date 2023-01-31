Drugs, identity theft material found in stolen car, Coos County deputies say

COOS BAY, Ore. -- Two people were sent to jail on Saturday after a stolen vehicle investigation led to deputies discovering numerous illegal drugs and identity theft documents in the stolen car, according to the Coos Bay Sheriff’s Office.
The CCSO said that on January 28 at about 10:45 p.m. a deputy was sent to a home on Stevens Lane in Coos Bay to a report of a stolen vehicle. Deputies said that during her investigation, the deputy learned that Ryan Langenberg, 29, had stolen a car from the victim’s carport without the victim’s permission. The deputy took a report from the victim and left the residence.
According to the CCSO, right after the deputy left the victim’s home she spotted the stolen vehicle travelling on Coos Sumner Lane. The CCSO said the deputy stopped the car and arrested both Langenberg, the driver, as well as Dominique M. Stemen, 23, the passenger. Further investigation into the car revealed a large quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine, and documents used for identity theft within the vehicle, according to the CCSO.
Both Langenberg and Stemen were taken to the Coos County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, five counts of identity theft, parole violation, and possession of methamphetamine and cocaine. The CCSO said the stolen vehicle was returned to its owner.