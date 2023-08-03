Dry conditions expected to continue as Bedrock Fire burns past 12,000 acres

LOWELL, Ore. – A wildfire burning on the Willamette National Forest is now up to 12,213 acres and is at 5% containment, according to fire officials.
Authorities said that a public meeting held on August 2 at McKenzie High School provided updates on strategies being utilized under the current conditions. Much of the firefighting effort was focused on northern and western flanks, with fire retardant dropped along the ridge west of Jones Creek drainage, fire officials said.
Wildfire management authorities said the aerial retardant drops slows the fire’s progression so firefighters on the ground can work on establishing a handline and work toward containment. Weather conditions are expected to rise slightly with fluctuating humidity in the days to come which will increase perimeter and interior fire activity, fire management officials said. Forest officials said they expect the fire to advance up slops to the north northeast towards Fawn Rock.
Fire officials also said that there is a slight chance of area thunderstorms in the area for Friday which may create erratic winds. Temperatures are expected to remain in the low to mid-80s for the rest of this week, with relative humidity dropping below 30 percent, forest officials said.
Forest officials said they want to remind those recreating outdoors to practice safety and be aware of fire restrictions before building campfires or using cooking stoves. Other potential ignition sources to be aware of are tow chains dragging on the ground and operational condition of gas-powered equipment, fire management officials said.