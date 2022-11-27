Duck and Beaver fans react to viral video taken after rivalry game

CORVALLIS, Ore.—Beaver and Duck fans are weighing in after a video appears to show an Oregon linebacker punching a fan on the field at Reser Stadium.
The short video now has more than 3.5 million views on Twitter, and it shows Oregon football linebacker No. 2, D.J. Johnson, allegedly throwing a punch at a fan who stormed the field.
From the front row, OSU sophomore Ocean Eldakhakhni watched as the Beavs took down the Ducks and made the ultimate comeback.
"I honestly didn't think we were going to win. It was 34-17 with Oregon in the lead at half, and a bunch of people left. But I was like, it was the last game, I got front-row seats, so I'm staying for the whole thing," Eldakhakhni said.
He was glad he decided to stay, and once the game was over, he said fans immediately started racing onto the field.
"Some guy pushes me forward, just clambering out like locus. I fall and catch myself, and I'm just sitting there in pain for five minutes. Then everyone just rushed the field. Everyone was screaming; it was wild," Eldakhakhni said.
Eldakhakhni said he saw the altercation between Johnson and the fan but couldn't tell exactly what was happening.
"I did see it with my own eyes, I was kind of further away, and it was more in the middle of the field. I was kind of confused, I thought someone had just pushed him, but then someone sent me the video," Eldakhakhni said.
A spokesperson for University of Oregon athletics told KEZI:
"We are aware of a postgame exchange involving a member of our football team and a fan and are working to gather more information."
And a spokesperson for Oregon State University told KEZI:
"The university is confident that the Pac-12 and University of Oregon will investigate this reported matter and deal with it appropriately."
"It's a game; you shouldn't get violent, but also, the video was kind of cut short, so I'm not sure what the fan said to the player, but I bet it probably wasn't warranted," Eldakhakhni said.
UO junior Finn Riley-Belew told KEZI both the outcome of the game and the video were disappointing.
"I feel bad for both guys involved. Whatever emotions you have towards the opposing team, you should just keep them to yourself," Riley-Belew said.
He believes fans shouldn't be able to rush the field.
"I think they shouldn't let fans go on the field and chirp at players like that, but it's definitely an unwarranted reaction," Riley-Belew said.
KEZI has reached out to Pac-12 for comment and is waiting to hear back.