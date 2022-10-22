Duck fans turn out in droves for ESPN's College GameDay

EUGENE, Ore. -- For Oregon football fans, Saturday was an exciting day. Before the Ducks defeated the Bruins 45-30, fans were up early for the live taping of ESPN's College GameDay.
The pre-game college football broadcast was filmed at the University of Oregon's Memorial Quad from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m. Saturday morning. Hundreds of fans camped out all morning to get a front row spot.
"It's hype man, honestly, can't even describe it," one fan said. "It's electric."
Fans brought flags, sign, and a whole lot of energy as the excitement lasted throughout the morning.
They cheered extra loudly for celebrity picker Sabrina Ionescu and celebrated as Lee Corso correctly predicted a Ducks win.