Duck fans turn out in droves for ESPN's College GameDay

EUGENE, Ore. -- For Oregon football fans, Saturday was an exciting day. Before the Ducks defeated the Bruins 45-30, fans were up early for the live taping of ESPN's College GameDay.

The pre-game college football broadcast was filmed at the University of Oregon's Memorial Quad from 6 a.m. until 9 a.m. Saturday morning. Hundreds of fans camped out all morning to get a front row spot.

"It's hype man, honestly, can't even describe it," one fan said. "It's electric."

Fans brought flags, sign, and a whole lot of energy as the excitement lasted throughout the morning.

They cheered extra loudly for celebrity picker Sabrina Ionescu and celebrated as Lee Corso correctly predicted a Ducks win.

