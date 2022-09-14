 Skip to main content
Ducks men’s basketball team volunteers at Habitat for Humanity

  • Updated
  • 0
UO Basketball team works with Habitat for Humanity

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Players and staff for the Oregon men’s basketball team took a break from the hardwood and put on helmets and gloves to volunteer for Habitat for Humanity.

The Ducks spent several hours working shifts at Fischer Village, a six-home development that will allow 12 families to realize their dream of home ownership. The construction manager at the site says the work they do isn’t possible without the help of volunteers and he’s excited to have groups on site who are interested in the work they’re doing at Fischer Village.

“It's a good thing for us you know, we've always been playing basketball, but there's way more than just playing basketball. It's about giving back to the community,” said Ducks Forward Quincy Guerrier. “When our coaches told us we're about to do this today, everyone was happy about it and, like I said, giving back to the community, we're grateful to be here. It's a cool activity for us too.”

