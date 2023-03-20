Dump truck crash into gas line closes Eugene street

EUGENE, Ore. -- A lengthy stretch of Green Hill Road has been closed as emergency workers act to clean up a crash that Eugene police said damaged a gas line.
Accrdoing to the Eugene Police Department, the crash was reported at 11:47 a.m. on March 20. EPD said the crash occurred somewhere on Green Hill Road between Royal Avenue and Barger Drive. Police said a crash involving a dump truck caused secondary damage to a gas line in the area.
EPD has closed the road, and is advising drivers to avoid the area. EPD said Northwest Natural is responding to the gas line damage, and Eugene Springfield Fire is also on the scene. EPD does not have an estimated time for how long the road will be closed.