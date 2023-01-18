 Skip to main content
Dungeness crab arrive in Eugene days after crabbing season opens

  • Updated
  • 0
Dungeness Crab at the Fisherman's market

EUGENE, Ore. -- Days after crabbing season opened off the Oregon coast, delicious Dungeness crab have arrived at markets in Eugene.

The prized first catch of crab arrived at Fisherman’s Market in Eugene Tuesday night from Newport, and was quickly put up for sale. When they say “from boat to plate,” they really mean it – owner Ryan Rogers himself drives to Newport to pick up the crab from the docks. He says it’s because of longtime relationships with local fishers that Fisherman’s market is among the first to make the crabs available.

“This is going to be the start of Dungeness season so everybody knows that it starts out at the lowest price of the year and it only goes up from there, so people are going to be in today, they're going to be buying loads of crab, they're going to be picking it and being excited about the price of crab and that it's Oregon crab for the first time this year,” said Robert Keizer, a fishmonger at the Fisherman’s Market.

Fisherman’s Market says they have live and cooked Dungeness crab available. The coveted crustaceans are going for $6.99 per pound, and supplies should last through Thursday. The market is expecting another load of crabs Friday morning.

On Wednesday, January 18 only, Fisherman’s Market is donating 20% of all sales to Catholic Community Services of Lane County, a local non-profit. CCS offers immediate help by providing food and other assistance to anyone in need, and helps give hope to families struggling with poverty. Parties interested in donating will need a voucher to do so, which is available on CCS' website.

