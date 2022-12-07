 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM
PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts
up to 45 kt and seas 7 to 10 ft at 11 seconds expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, south winds 20 to 30 kt and seas 6 to 9
ft at 8 seconds.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST
Thursday. Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Dungeness crab season delayed as tests bode poorly

Dungeness crab season

NEWPORT, Ore. -- The commercial Dungeness crab season has yet to open after another round of pre-season testing shows crabs off the Oregon Coast are not fit to be caught, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced.

According to ODFW, pre-season testing has shown that crabs remain too low in meat yield in some areas, and many still have elevated levels of domoic acid in their internal organs. As such, the opening of the commercial Dungeness crab season, previously set for December 1, has been delayed so consumers can get a high-quality product and so that crabs are not wasted, according to ODFW officials. Another round of crab testing is scheduled for the coming weeks, but the commercial season will not open until at least December 31.

Dungeness crabs are just one of many species facing ill effects from changing ocean conditions. Oregon State University researchers say climate change and low levels of oxygen in the ocean are threatening Dungeness crab, krill, and other important parts of the ocean ecosystem. Earlier this year, OSU received a grant to begin studying exactly what those threats might be in order to help fisheries prepare for the future.

