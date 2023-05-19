Dutch Bros honors co-founder with annual fundraiser for ALS research

EUGENE, Ore. – Dutch Bros’s annual fundraiser for ALS research continues to honor the company’s co-founder, Dane Boersma, who passed away from the disease in 2009.
The fundraiser started in 2007 as a way to increase awareness of the disease and to raise money toward finding a cure. Several customers with their own personal connection to the disease showed up for the fundraiser today and shared their experiences.
“My mother passed away of ALS in 2020 and so I've always tried to make it a habit of getting here on this day and donating other ways that I can to support ALS research because it's a nasty way to die,” said Marcia DeCaro, a Eugene resident. “When they started doing this, as soon as I had a Dutch Bros anywhere in or near me, I started coming every year for this.”
Last year, Dutch Bros raised $2.3 million and to date they have raised more than $10 million for the cause. The company donate money to the Muscular Dystrophy Association for every drink sold at all 720 of his shops.
Eugene resident and Dutch Bros customer Pamela Leuck said she recognizes the importances of funding research in finding a cure.
“It needs to have more research and funding so we can come up with a cure instead of just waiting for the end,” Leuck said, “and people really need to give to the foundations that are researching to help these people.”