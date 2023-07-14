Dutch Bros raising funds for Relief Nursery

EUGENE, Ore. – Today you can get your coffee fix and help out a local organization at the same time.
Participating Eugene Dutch Bros locations are donating one dollar from every drink sale on July 14 to Relief Nursery, an organization that serves about a thousand Lane County families each year and provides comprehensive support services to families experiencing a multitude of stressors. While Relief Nursery regularly partners with Dutch Bros, this is their first time doing a local giveback event with them, organizers said.
“It's really wonderful to just feel so much love,” said Maggie Hitchko, a community engagement coordinator for Relief Nursery. “You know, everybody at Relief Nursery was excited to hear that we are doing this. Um, and, you know, it's a place that they already love to go to, so to go to a place that they love to grab their coffee, have it support the nursery, um, it's just...it's really wonderful.”
Hitchko said she hopes the fundraiser helps raises awareness of Relief Nursery’s work and the work Dutch Bros does with them.
Ken Hyler, the operator of Eugene’s seven Dutch Bros locations, said that the company sees the opportunity to give back to the local community as a valuable opportunity. Hyler said he enjoys the challenge of keeping up with the extra volume generated, too.
The fundraiser is continuing through the end of the day.
More information on Relief Nursery is available on their website.