Dutch Bros raising funds for Relief Nursery

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...High temperatures of 93 to 98 degrees expected.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon, South
Willamette Valley and Cascade Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM PDT
SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE
604...

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley. Area of most concern is from Woodburn southward through
the cental and south Willamette Valley, including Salem and
Eugene.

* WINDS...North 10 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 to 20 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy and brushy
areas, such as along roadways and railroad tracks. Outdoor
burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Dutch Bros raising funds for Relief Nursery

  • Updated
  • 0
Dutch Bros Relief Nursery fundraiser

EUGENE, Ore. – Today you can get your coffee fix and help out a local organization at the same time.

Participating Eugene Dutch Bros locations are donating one dollar from every drink sale on July 14 to Relief Nursery, an organization that serves about a thousand Lane County families each year and provides comprehensive support services to families experiencing a multitude of stressors. While Relief Nursery regularly partners with Dutch Bros, this is their first time doing a local giveback event with them, organizers said.

“It's really wonderful to just feel so much love,” said Maggie Hitchko, a community engagement coordinator for Relief Nursery. “You know, everybody at Relief Nursery was excited to hear that we are doing this. Um, and, you know, it's a place that they already love to go to, so to go to a place that they love to grab their coffee, have it support the nursery, um, it's just...it's really wonderful.”

Hitchko said she hopes the fundraiser helps raises awareness of Relief Nursery’s work and the work Dutch Bros does with them.

Ken Hyler, the operator of Eugene’s seven Dutch Bros locations, said that the company sees the opportunity to give back to the local community as a valuable opportunity.  Hyler said he enjoys the challenge of keeping up with the extra volume generated, too.

The fundraiser is continuing through the end of the day.

More information on Relief Nursery is available on their website.

Tags

