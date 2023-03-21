Dutch Bros to donate proceeds from drinks to Make-A-Wish foundation

STATEWIDE, Ore. -- Dutch Bros coffee shops in Oregon will be donating a portion of proceeds from drink sales to an organization that provides hope for children with critical illnesses.
Dutch Bros, a Grants Pass-based drive-thru coffee company, said it will donate $1 from every drink sold on Friday, March 24. The donations will go to Make-A-Wish Oregon, an organization that works to grant the wishes of children with critical illnesses. According to Make-A-Wish Oregon, research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and mental strength they need to fight a deadly illness.
"There are more than 350 children living in Oregon and SW Washington who are waiting for their wish to come true right now," said Kaitlyn Bolduc, Make-A-Wish Oregon Vice President of Marketing and Communications. "We know a wish experience can be a game-changer for a child battling a critical illness, which is why we are determined to grant the wish of every eligible child.”
Make-A-Wish Oregon said that since 1983, they’ve granted the wishes of more than 4,800 kids in Oregon and Clark County, Washington.