E-bikes, scooters and boards banned on certain paths in Alton Baker Park

The use of personal electric transportation such as e-bikes, e-scooters, and e-boards is prohibited on certain paths in Alton Baker Park, Eugene officials announced on Monday, January 30. Officials admitted that lots of folks like to use electric transportation, and that Alton Baker Park serves as the main connection between Eugene and Springfield. However, they also said the main route through the park will remain open for those riding e-bikes and similar devices.
Two paths in the Whilamut Natural Area -- one along the north bank of the Willamette River and another along the Patterson Slough -- have had signs installed showing where the restriction on electric transport begins and ends. Eugene officials said that electric mobility devices such as electric wheelchairs are exempt from this restriction and are allowed anywhere in the parks system.