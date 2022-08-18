 Skip to main content
E. Coli contaminates South Santiam River in Sweet Home

E. Coli

SWEET HOME, Ore. -- The Sweet Home government reports that E. Coli contaminated the South Santiam River downstream of the Pleasant Valley boat ramp.

Officials say that after a sudden and unexplained doubling of flow at the Sweet Home Wastewater Treatment Plant on August 9, all biological life in a holding pond died and the plant began to smell worse than usual. The treatment plant conducted a sample and found an excessive level of E.Coli bacteria. However, workers reviewed wastewater samples taken earlier on August 17 and found that E. Coli levels had returned to safe levels.

Officials said the South Santiam River was affected downstream of the Pleasant Valley Boat Ramp, and advised against entering the water or drinking from the river. Officials said drinking water was not affected.

Officials say treatment plant staff are currently monitoring the plant and taking measures to clean it out. They are working with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality as well as Sweet Home-area partners.

