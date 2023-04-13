E-Scooter usage on the rise in Eugene after new program starts

EUGENE, Ore -- E-Scooter usage is on the rise in Eugene despite the program only having started in the last few weeks.

Shane Rhodes works for the city's transportation planning department. He said the initial response from people in regards to the scooters has been a positive one.

"We're seeing 300 to 800 trips every day on the scooters and rising into the thousands," he said.

Rhodes recognizes the scooters are new and right now everyone wants to ride them, but he also said they provide a flexible mode of transportation. With this high usage, however, comes a few issues.

"We're hearing from people who are concerned that scooters are here now.," Rhodes said. "And we're hearing concerns even from people who say, 'hey I have an issue with this scooter that was parked in a block in the sidewalk.'"

Eugene has a massive fleet of e-scooters that ranges in the hundreds. The city knows the scooters are being ridden thousands of times a day. In order to keep track of all of them, the city centralized their administration over them.

"We only have one vendor a lot of the problems that are in other cities is that they have two, three, four, five, vendors of scooters there," Rhodes said. "It's sort of the lowest common denominator of you know service."

This centralization has it's advantages. Officials with the city said in other cities scooter providers are only interested in profit. By cutting out the competition and only having one vendor, all of the e-scooters are all the same model with the same equipment. The one vendor also has to work with Cascadia Mobility, a non-profit that oversees e-scooter and bike operations.

Another important aspect of Eugene's e-scooters is the technology in them. Through a sophisticated GPS, the city knows where it's scooters are at all times. This helps prevent scooters from being lost or stolen. For example, a scooter cannot be parked randomly, there are specific locations throughout the city where they can park. Other cities do not have this feature, and in places like that scooters and bikes have ended up in rivers.

The city is also looking to improve safety on the scooters. For intoxicated drivers, officials said there in an aptitude test where a rider can see what their cognitive ability is. E-scooters are also prohibited from riding on sidewalks. The scooters are also being constantly evaluated throughout the year. At the end of this trial year, the city will decide whether or not the program is worth keeping.

People can learn more about the scooters and safety at the city of Eugene's website.