Early buzz over proposed new license plate

CORVALLIS, Ore.- There's a possible new license plate in the works in the state of Oregon.
It's called 'Pollinator Paradise'.
The plate features two of the state's most iconic bees: the managed honey bee, and the wild yellow-faced bumble bee.
There may already be a lot of 'buzz' with this new plate, but before production can start, the Oregon State University Horticulture Department must first sell 3,000 license plate vouchers.
Proceeds then go towards documenting bee biodiversity in Oregon and research to keep honey bees healthy.
You can learn more on the O.S.U. College of Agricultural Sciences website.