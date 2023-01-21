 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 14 ft at 17 seconds and northwest winds 10 to
20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Early buzz over proposed new license plate

  • Updated
  • 0
It's called 'Pollinator Paradise'.

CORVALLIS, Ore.- There's a possible new license plate in the works in the state of Oregon.

It's called 'Pollinator Paradise'. 

The plate features two of the state's most iconic bees: the managed honey bee, and the wild yellow-faced bumble bee. 

There may already be a lot of 'buzz' with this new plate, but before production can start, the Oregon State University Horticulture Department must first sell 3,000 license plate vouchers. 

Proceeds then go towards documenting bee biodiversity in Oregon and research to keep honey bees healthy. 

You can learn more on the O.S.U. College of Agricultural Sciences website

 

