Early morning apartment fire displaces residents

ALBANY, Ore. -- A fire on the second floor of an apartment building has displaced residents and rendered the building unusable.
The Albany Fire Department says the fire occurred in the 2200 block of Elm Street in Albany on August 4. Officials say that when crews arrived, they found the second floor of the apartment building totally engulfed in flames. The fire department says that crews rescued one person from an upstairs apartment with help from Albany police.
Officials said there were no injuries to residents or emergency personnel. One pet cat reportedly did not survive the fire, and everyone in the apartment building has been displaced by the damage. Officials say the fire started in an upstairs apartment, and is being investigated now.