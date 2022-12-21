 Skip to main content
Early-morning house fire in West Eugene under investigation

Taney Street house fire

EUGENE, Ore. -- A house fire is under investigation Tuesday after causing some serious damage to the house and its garage.

Eugene Springfield Fire was called to a home on Taney Street in West Eugene just after 3 a.m. on December 21 when residents reported smelling smoke in the home. According to firefighters, neighbors had noticed the fire was coming from the garage. Although the fire was intense, fire crews were able to extinguish it about 12 minutes after they arrived, according to the battalion chief at the scene.

The house did sustain serious damage, but the fire marshal is investigating the cause. Fire officials said a resident in the house was able to escape unharmed, and is now being assisted by the Red Cross and family.

