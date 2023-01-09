Early morning vehicle pursuit leads to crash, arrest

 Skip to main content
...GALE WARNING REMAINS UNTIL 7 PM THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 kt, with gusts 35 kt. Winds will
gradually ease this evening, with south to southeast winds 15 to
25 kt later tonight through Tuesday night. Seas 13 to 15 ft
tonight, then 10 to 12 ft for Tuesday.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Shoalwater to Florence, from
shore out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 7 PM PST this evening. Small Craft
Advisory, from 7 PM this evening to 6 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

...BUILDING SEAS AND POTENTIALLY STRONG WIND WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...

The active weather pattern of the past few days will continue
through much of the week. Another strong low pressure system is
expected to settle over the eastern Pacific Wednesday through
Thursday. Gale force wind gusts to 45 kt are likely over the
outer waters beginning Wednesday afternoon and continuing through
Thursday evening. There is a low probability of storm force gusts
over the outer waters Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

Elevated sea conditions are also expected to impact the waters.
Combined seas to 20 feet are forecast to develop over the outer
waters early Thursday and peak near 25 feet Thursday afternoon. Seas
around 20 feet are likely in the inner waters, including bar entrances,
with potential breakers 25 to 30 feet.

Waves of this magnitude will create very hazardous conditions. Coastal
bar navigation will be extremely difficult.

Early morning vehicle pursuit leads to crash, arrest

  • Updated
  • 0
Police lights

EUGENE, Ore. – A man is in police custody Monday after leading police on an early morning vehicle chase through the city, according to Eugene Police Department.

EPD said the incident began at about 5:16 a.m. on January 9 when an officer in his patrol vehicle was nearly struck by a pick-up truck that police said was driving recklessly on west Sixth Avenue. EPD said the officer went after the truck, but when the officer tried to pull over the vehicle the driver refused to stop and sped north on Highway 99. EPD said the truck passed another officer near Highway 99 and Prairie Road. Police said both officers agreed the operator of the truck was driving recklessly and posed a risk to the public, and initiated a pursuit.

Police said the suspect, later identified as Michael Scott Bodine, 36, of Springfield, was driving all over the road as they pursued him. Officers said Bodine went north on River Road from Beltline Drive and eventually lost control of his vehicle, which slid and crashed at west Dean Avenue and River Road. According to police, the truck hit two small trees and crashed into a brick and iron fence, allowing officers to pin it in place and arrest Bodine.

Police say Bodine was taken to the Lane County Jail on charges of reckless driving, eluding the police by vehicle, reckless endangering, and criminal mischief.

