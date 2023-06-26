East Springfield residents demand change following midge fly invasion.

SPRINGFIELD, Ore.-- Rising temperatures have brought out both man and pest as a Springfield neighborhood is becoming overrun with midge flies.
The local International Paper recycling facility has a giant holding pond that acts as the perfect location for the flies to lay their eggs, resulting in an overload of flies in the neighborhood.
Grant Norris is one of the many affected residents who said the current living conditions are far from ideal for any outdoor activity.
"You're going to have bugs in your hamburgers, you’re going to have bugs in your hair, bugs in your ears," Norris Said. "I've been out here trying to split wood and the bugs are in the air; they make tornadoes.”
Locals agree that when the sun goes down, the flies come out, making going outside practically impossible.
“I mean you water your plants and they're like flying all over you, you can't barbeque,” Kyle Sisco said.
The residents said they have reached out to International Paper about the resulting bug swarms, However, they say they have heard little to nothing in response.
"Last year I called 10 times and then finally someone picked up and pretty much he said pound sand and blamed it on the environmentalists,” Sisco said. “They said they could only do so much and pretty much deal with it."
KEZI 9 News did reach out to International Paper for a comment on the bug situation, but has not received a response as of June 26.
For residents like Kirk Toy, he believes that what his neighborhood is facing should not go unnoticed by the community and the company.
“It's over the top, out of control to a point where there's black clouds of them,” Toy said. "It's definitely a problem, it's not a natural occurrence."