East Waldo and Box Canyon areas moved to Level 3 Evacuation Status (GO NOW)

LANE COUNTY, Ore.- Areas surrounding the Cedar Creek Fire have been given the Level 3 evacuation status.
Level 3 means to leave immediately, and to not take time to gather things.
Here's what to know based on a release sent out by fire officials:
Increased fire activity has prompted an increase in evacuation levels for areas around the Cedar Creek Fire.
LEVEL 3 (GO NOW) EVACUATION NOTICE FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
- Islet Campground, North Waldo Campground and Harralson Horse Camp
- All dispersed camping and recreation in the area east of the Waldo Lake shoreline between the United State Forest Service forest closure to the north, and south to just north of Shadow Bay Campground, and east to the Charlton Lake and Taylor Lake areas.
- At this time, Shadow Bay Campground is not included in the evacuation notice.
- Forest Service Road 19 (Aufderheide Drive) from milepost 20 (just east of Kiahanie Campground) to milepost 35 (south of Roaring River Campground). This includes the Box Canyon Campground, Box Canyon Staging Area/Horse Camp and Skookum Creek Campground and all surrounding dispersed camping areas.
- Irish and Taylor Lake campgrounds and dispersed camping in the Charlton and Taylor lakes areas and north along the Pacific Crest Trail to Lindick Lake.
