Eastern Lane County air quality advisory extended another week

EUGENE, Ore. – An air quality advisory for eastern Lane County has been extended through at least next Monday night due to intermittent smoke continuing in the area, according to local air quality officials.

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency announced on July 27 that the air quality advisory issued on July 24 would continue through at least July 31. Wildfire smoke’s continued presence is the driver of the advisory, LRAPA said. While air quality may vary in Oakridge from the Bedrock Fire, while air quality in central and western Lane County is expected to remain free of smoke impacts over the next few days, air quality officials said.

LRAPA officials said smoke levels can change quickly depending on weather and wind conditions. Those impacted most by wildfire smoke are those with sensitive respiratory systems, which include young children, older adults, those who are pregnant, and those with heart or lung diseases, LRAPA said.

According to fire management officials, the Bedrock Fire has burned more than 7,100 acres near Fall Creek.

LRAPA said they recommend avoiding strenuous outdoor activity and to stay inside with windows and doors closed when smoke levels are high, either running air conditioners on recirculate or else moving to a cooler location. Also recommended are the use of high-efficiency particulate air filters with indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers, air quality officials said.

LRAPA said to air out homes and businesses when air quality levels reach moderate or healthy levels.

Cloth, dust, and surgical masks do not protect against particulate matter in smoke, LRAPA officials said. Local air quality officials said they recommend the use of NIOSH-approved respirators with an N, R, or P alongside the number 95, 99, or 100.

Current air quality conditions can be monitored online.